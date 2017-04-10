Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Starling Marte hit his fourth career walk-off homer Sunday against Atlanta, a two-run shot to center in the 10th. He was 4-for-5. "Fantastic player," Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole said of Marte. "Probably, truly, the only five-tool player I've ever played with. He can just do so many special things, and today was a big difference-maker for us."

2B Phil Gosselin made his first start for Pittsburgh against Atlanta on Sunday. He grounded out and flied out before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

LF Andrew McCutchen was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and hit into an inning-ending double play Sunday against the Braves. He looked like he was breaking out Friday, when he went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, but he has fallen to 3-for-20 (.150) with seven strikeouts and that lone RBI. McCutchen has all but promised to bounce back from his worst season in 2016.

C Chris Stewart, the backup to Francisco Cervelli, started for his first game action Sunday against Atlanta. He singled to left in the third in his first at-bat of the season. Stewart was bunted over to second but got stranded. He flied out in his other two at-bats before he left for a pinch-hitter.

3B David Freese was out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row Sunday against Atlanta after taking a ground ball to the collarbone on Friday. Manager Clint Hurdle said before the game that Freese would be available off the bench, and it's a good thing he was. As a pinch-hitter in the ninth, he walked and broke up a potential double play at second to keep alive what turned into a tying rally. Freese then stayed in at first base.

C Francisco Cervelli was given the day off from the starting lineup Sunday against the Braves. Manager Clint Hurdle said it was mostly just that -- a day off on a day game after a night game, especially given that Cervelli had a foot injury during the spring. Cervelli came in to pinch-hit in the ninth, hitting into a fielder's choice that allowed the tying run to score. He remained in the game for the 10th.

RHP Gerrit Cole got a no-decision and said he was satisfied with hanging tough, but he struggled through most of his six innings Sunday against Atlanta. Dansby Swanson, the game's second batter, sent his third pitch into the left-field stands. That was the first of two homers he gave up. "Just the missed locations. I thought his outing was kind of indicative of the way we had to play today -- with grit," manager Clint Hurdle said. This was different from Opening Day in Boston, when Cole cruised through four innings before things blew up in a five-run Red Sox fifth.