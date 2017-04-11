Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Josh Harrison was out of the lineup Monday, but according to manager Clint Hurdle, would have been available off the bench if needed. Harrison got struck by a pitch in the right calf in the eighth inning Sunday. He remained in the game but appeared to limp.

RHP Tyler Glasnow had a rough season debut Monday against the Reds, to put it mildly. Glasnow, 23, who won the fifth starter's spot out of spring, gave up five runs on four hits, with five walks -- including four in a row in the first -- and a strikeout in just 1 2/3 innings. He threw 64 pitches before he was yanked. "I don't know what was so tough other than we needed to be aggressive in the (strike) zone," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We talked about that. We want to be athletic on the mound. There's work to be done."

3B David Freese was back in the starting lineup Monday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, striking out twice against the Reds. He came off the bench Sunday and didn't play Saturday after taking a grounder to the collarbone Friday.

LHP Wade LeBlanc got some long relief work, pitching 5 1/3 effective innings Monday against the Reds. The only hit he allowed was a solo homer. "LeBlanc was throwing aces out there," manager Clint Hurdle said.