RHP Trevor Williams gave up his first runs of the season on a three-run home run by Scooter Gennett. Williams has allowed five career home runs in 16 2/3 innings.

CF Starling Marte stole home plate in the third inning. It was the first time a Pirates player had stolen home since Marte did it June 27, 2015. Marte is 24th among active players with 161 stolen bases, passing teammate Andrew McCutchen.

INF Josh Harrison returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4. Harrison missed one game after being hit by a pitch in the right calf by Atlanta Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaino on Sunday. He's hitting .286.

3B David Freese singled in the eighth inning to record his 800th career hit. One hundred active players in major league baseball have hit more than 800. Freese is second only to Andrew McCutchen on the Pirates.