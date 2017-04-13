Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo has allowed runs in each of his four appearances this season, including four in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday. His ERA is now 54.00. He's also issued five walks compared to three strikeouts.

CF Starling Marte went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Since hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, he's gone 2-for-13 with six strikeouts. Marte is 10-for-34 on the season, but four of his 10 hits came in that game against Atlanta.

SS Jordy Mercer hit leadoff for the third time this season. He went 1-for-4 with a double, his first hit when leading off this season. Mercer has alternated with Adam Frazier and Starling Marte for the leadoff spot and he has the lowest on-base percentage of the three at .273.

RF Andrew McCutchen picked up his first extra-base hit of the season with a double in the fourth and finished 2-for-4. McCutchen has hit for at least 10 home runs and 25 doubles in each of his eight major league seasons, but his first seven hits in 2017 were singles. He's slugging .281, down from a career average of .486.