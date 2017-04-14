Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl held the Red Sox to one run on five hits and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings Thursday. "Chad pitched a fantastic game," Pittsburgh skipper Clint Hurdle said. "To hold that offense in check, to pitch into the seventh, no walks, six strikeouts, the fastball command was excellent." Kuhl, 24, matched his single-game career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. He has given up two or fewer runs in 14 of his 16 career appearances.

OF Gregory Polanco was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Red Sox. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. He is 8-for-19 (.421) over his last five games. His stolen base was his third of the season.

RF Andrew McCutchen slugged a two-run home run in Thursday's game against the Red Sox, his first of the season. It was also the former National League MVP's 176th career homer, tying him with Barry Bonds for the fourth-most in Pirates history. McCutchen blasted a first-pitch fastball from Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez off the AAA sign on the Green Monster in left field. It was his second extra-base hit of the season. Furthermore, it was the first homer ever by a Pirates player at Fenway Park.

3B David Freese was 1-for-1 with three walks against the Red Sox on Thursday. Freese reached base in all four of his plate appearances, marking the 18th time he has reached base four or more times in his career. It was his third career game with three or more walks. Freese is batting .375 (24-for-64) in interleague play since 2016, the fifth-highest mark among National League hitters during that timeframe.

RHP Gerrit Cole hopes history repeats itself when he faces the Cubs on Friday. Cole (0-1, 6.55 ERA) is an impressive 8-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 starts against the reigning World Series champions, going 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA in seven outings at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo has hit .348 (8-for-23) with two RBIs opposite Cole while Ben Zobrist (2-for-5) and Matt Szczur (2-for-3) have each driven in two runs against him. Javier Baez (1-for-9) hit a solo homer off of Cole. Cole gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision against the Braves last Sunday.