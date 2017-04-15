OF Adam Frazier has played four different positions in six starts so far this season -- left field, designated hitter, second base and third base. He has reached base safely in in five of six starts overall and had gone 5-for-12 (.417) as a leadoff batter this year.

2B Josh Harrison moved into the leadoff spot on Friday as Pirates manager Clint Hurdle sought to jump-start his team's offensive attack. "I don't know specifically if one man in the leadoff spot will help us drive in runners when they're in scoring position," he said. "However, who knows? Give it a shot. ... (Harrison) always gives us some energy, and we'll see if we can capitalize on that." The strategy seemed to work as Harrison went 2-for-4 on Friday.

LHP Tony Watson loaded the bases in relief in the bottom of the ninth inning but prevented the Cubs from scoring any runs as he earned his third save of the season on Friday. Watson is 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has not allowed a run in five innings pitched.

RHP Jared Hughes, who signed a one-year deal earlier this month, adds a veteran arm to the Brewers' bullpen and a quality sinker. "He's been an important addition, for sure," manager Craig Counsell said. "It's another experienced player down there. He throws sinkers. The other team knows it's coming, but it's a good sinker. He keeps throwing them and getting ground balls." Opponents are batting just .188 against him.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 27.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season on Saturday after after giving up five runs, four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings earlier this week as the Pirates went on to a 7-1 loss to the Reds. Glasnow, 23, went 1-1 in six official spring training game. He was named top pitching prospect in the Triple-A International League twice in the last three years, including 2016 when he was 8-3 with a 1.87 ERA.

3B David Freese went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in his first three-hit game since Aug. 9. He had an RBI double on the 12th pitch of his first at-bat to open scoring in the second inning. "(Cubs starter Kyle) Hendricks threw the kitchen sink at him," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He kept fouling balls off, stringing it out and then blast(ed) the ball the way he did to right field. It was a very, very professional at-bat." Freese has reached base safely in all nine of his games, including three multi-hit games.

RHP Gerrit Cole (1-1) improved to 7-1 in eight career starts at Wrigley Field and has now gone at least six innings in all eight, allowing two or fewer runs each time. On Friday, he posted his first win in three stats as he allowed two runs and six hits while striking out five and walking two. He threw 114 pitches in that span. "Incrementally, the volume speaks for itself, first pitch strikes were so efficient, but they (the Cubs) made it tough," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.