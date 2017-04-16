RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, 1.38 ER) will make his third start of the season and the 21st start of his career Sunday afternoon when he faces the Cubs. Taillon, 25, pitched seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox in his season debut. Next, he held the Reds to two runs in six innings. He went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Cubs in 2016.

2B Alen Hanson made his first start of the season Saturday against the Cubs. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. The speedster racked up 71 stolen bases over his past two seasons in the minor leagues.

OF Gregory Polanco was a late scratch from the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs because of right groin discomfort. The pain arrived at a bad time for Polanco, who had reached base safely in six straight games and is hitting .278 with one RBI and four stolen bases on the season. Polanco s status is uncertain for Sunday s series finale against the Cubs.

RHP Tyler Glasnow did not earn a decision in Saturday s 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs. On a wind-swept day at Wrigley Field, Glasnow allowed four runs in the first inning but improved as the game went along. He finished with six earned runs (four earned) on six hits in six innings.

C Francisco Cervelli hit his second home run of the season Saturday against the Cubs. Cervelli already has surpassed his power numbers from last season, when he hit one home run in 101 games. The veteran backstop has reached base safely in all nine of his starts.