Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Adam Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run ninth-inning home run. It was his first homer of the season and first of his career with runners on. He also has consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in his career.

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0) had his third straight quality start and fourth in a row dating to last season. He's now gone at least six innings in 15 of 21 career starts. Taillon allowed one unearned run on seven hits while walking three and striking out six on Sunday against the Cubs. He has a 0.90 ERA through three starts.

3B Josh Harrison batted sixth on Sunday against LHP Jon Lester after his first stint of the season as a leadoff batter to start the series on Friday, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base. As a leadoff batter last year, he batted .327 with 23 runs scored in 39 games leading off.

RF Andrew McCutchen leads all active big league players with a .420 on-base percentage (minimum of 275 plate appearances) at Wrigley Field and his .314 career average is second only to the Brewers' Ryan Braun (.342). With a first-inning triple to right on Sunday, McCutchen has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games played in Chicago and 59 of 68 overall.

RHP Ivan Nova (1-1, 2.25 ERA) makes his third start of the season and first-ever against the Cardinals on Monday as the Pirates travel to St. Louis. Nova's last start was a loss to the Reds last Wednesday after working 6.0 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits in Pittsburgh's 9-2 loss.