Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl will make his third start of the season on Tuesday night. It also will be his third career start against the Cardinals. In his only game at Busch Stadium on Oct. 1 last year, he allowed two runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision.

2B Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch in his first two plate appearances on Monday night. He also had been hit in his last two plate appearances on Sunday in Chicago. He leads the major leagues with six hit by pitches this season, and it was the first time in Pirates history a player was hit by a pitch in two consecutive games.

OF Gregory Polanco might be back in their starting lineup for Tuesday night's game in St. Louis. Polanco missed his third consecutive start on Monday because of discomfort in his right groin but he was able to pinch-hit in the ninth inning and delivered an RBI single. After going 1-for-14 to start the season, Polanco has raised his average to .297.

RHP Ivan Nova threw only 78 pitches in an eight-inning complete game on Monday night but came away as the losing pitcher. He allowed only two hits through the first six innings, but one was a home run by Kolten Wong. Nova also allowed three hits and a run in the seventh, recording 13 of his 24 outs on three pitches or less.