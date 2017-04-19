Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang will have an appeals hearing on May 25 in his native South Korea as he tries to expunge a third DUI conviction from his record. Kang was sentenced to eight months in jail, a verdict suspended for two years, and has not been able to procure a United States work visa that would allow him to play for Pittsburgh. The team recently shipped a pitching machine to Kang so that he could prepare for big league pitching should he gain his work visa.

RHP Chad Kuhl pitched well Tuesday night but had to eat a 2-1 loss when his teammates again failed to solve Mike Leake, who improved to 9-2 in his last 11 decisions against them. Kuhl threw just 72 pitches in six innings, allowing three hits and two runs with a walk and three strikeouts. He sailed through three 1-2-3 frames on just nine pitches each in an outing fairly similar to the one Ivan Nova gave on Monday night.

OF Jose Osuna was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take CF Starling Marte's place on the roster. The 24-year-old Osuna was 9-for-36 this year for the Indians with five doubles and an RBI, along with five walks. It's the first MLB call-up for Osuna, who batted .279 last year with 13 homers and 69 RBIs while splitting time between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona. He hit into a 6-4-3 double play in his first MLB at-bat.

CF Starling Marte was suspended Tuesday for 80 games by Major League Baseball for using nandralone, a banned substance.

RHP Gerrit Cole takes the ball Wednesday when Pittsburgh closes out its seven-game road trip in St. Louis. Cole last pitched on Friday at the Chicago Cubs, earning a 4-2 win after allowing six hits and two runs over six innings with a walk and five strikeouts. Cole is 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cardinals, and went 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA last year in two outings, leaving the second after three innings with right triceps tightness.