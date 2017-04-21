FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 22, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 4 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Cesar Valdez, 32, was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his first major-league appearance since June 10, 2010, in relief for Arizona and first start since May 8 that year, also for the Diamondbacks. Valdez, making a spot start in place of injured righty Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) allowed three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked two. With Graveman likely to make his next start, Valdez's stint with the A's could be short. "Whether that chance comes again, the second chance, I want to be able to give the best of me and come out there and do everything I can," Valdez said. "I'm happy that we won and it's an exciting time for me, but whatever's asked of me next time around, I'm ready for it."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.