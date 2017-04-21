Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Cesar Valdez, 32, was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his first major-league appearance since June 10, 2010, in relief for Arizona and first start since May 8 that year, also for the Diamondbacks. Valdez, making a spot start in place of injured righty Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) allowed three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked two. With Graveman likely to make his next start, Valdez's stint with the A's could be short. "Whether that chance comes again, the second chance, I want to be able to give the best of me and come out there and do everything I can," Valdez said. "I'm happy that we won and it's an exciting time for me, but whatever's asked of me next time around, I'm ready for it."