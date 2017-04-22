Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Jose Osuna made his first career start and collected his first career hit in his PNC Park debut. Osuna went 1 for 3 with a triple and scored a run. Manager Clint Hurdle said Osuna will be in the mix for playing time in right field while the team deals with the 80-game suspension of Starling Marte for PED usage.

SS Jordy Mercer hit a leadoff home run. Mercer has been batting leadoff against left-handed pitch all season, but is hitting just .174 in that role. Manager Clint Hurdle said Mercer has been hitting the ball hard all year without results to show for it and continues to show confidence in him in that role.

LHP Tony Watson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save in five opportunities and has converted 10 consecutive save opportunities dating back to 2016.

1B Josh Bell hit a two-run home run. It was his first home run or extra base hit of any kind when hitting from the right side of the plate. Bell finished 1 for 3 and is now 6 for 37 (.162) as a right-handed batter in the majors. He's hitting .283 as a left-handed hitter.

RHP Cesar Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, one day after being called up and making his first major-league start and appearance since 2010. Valdez made a spot start in place of RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder), who threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday, the first day he's eligible, or soon after. Valdez allowed three runs in four innings in the A's 9-6 victory, and made a strong impression on A's manager Bob Melvin. "It would not surprise me if he's back," Melvin said. "Obviously, he can start, he can relieve, give us long relief innings as well. He throws the ball over the plate."