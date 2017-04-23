Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon walked three batters in his 5 2/3 innings, including one as part of a four-run sixth inning. Taillon has walked 10 batters in four starts this season after walking only 17 in 18 starts as a rookie in 2016.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run and added a sacrifice fly to drive in two runs as part of a 1-for-2 day. He also walked twice and stole a base. He has hits in 12 of his last 13 games and his batting average rose from .150 to .262 during that span.

C Chris Stewart replaced Francisco Cervelli in the field in the ninth inning. Stewart did not have a plate appearance. Stewart has not caught Sunday's schedule starter, Ivan Nova, yet this season.

C Francisco Cervelli was removed from the game after grounding out in the eighth inning. He's been dealing with an ongoing foot issue. Manager Clint Hurdle said "I think something was going on," but team trainer Todd Tomczyk downplayed the issue.