4 months ago
April 25, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 4 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Antonio Bastardo is dealing with a decrease in velocity and a lack of feel for his fastball that has resulted in 11 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings this season. General manager Neal Huntington said the team is working on mechanical adjustments.

CF Gregory Polanco hit an RBI double in the third inning to snap an 0-for-15 streak at the plate. He finished the day 2-for-4 and increased his batting average to .236.

3B David Freese went 0-for-3 but hit a sacrifice fly. He's now driven in runs in three consecutive games with four RBIs in that span. Freese leads the Pirates with nine RBIs on the season.

RHP Ivan Nova walked his first batter of the season while making his fourth start. New York Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is the only player to make four starts this season without a walk.

