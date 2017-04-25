Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Adam Frazier went on the 10-day DL retroactive to April 23 with a strained left hamstring. Reliever Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

RHP Chad Kuhl started Monday's game with a 2.60 ERA. After giving up nine runs in 1 2/3 innings, his ERA stands at 6.63.

OF Jose Osuna, who got his first major league hit Friday off CC Sabathia, had three hits and drove in his first run. But he also failed to catch Ben Zobrist's drive in the second inning that turned into a bases-loaded double

LHP Antonio Bastardo a reliever, drew a four-pitch walk from Cubs starter Brett Anderson in the sixth inning with Chicago leading, 12-3. It was the second walk for Bastardo in his 10-year career, all spent in the NL.

RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace INF-OF Adam Frazier, who went on the 10-day DL with a strained left hamstring. He became the first native Lithuanian to pitch in the major leagues when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He pitched two innings, giving up one run.