Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Johnny Barbato was recalled by the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Acquired by Pittsburgh from the Yankees earlier this month in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations, Barbato was 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three games (one start) in Triple-A this season.

LHP Antonio Bastardo (strained left quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA in six relief appearances this season. He has not held the opposition scoreless in any of his outings.

2B Alen Hanson allowed the Cubs to score their only run, throwing away a grounder hit by Jason Heyward after Addison Russell doubled. It was the seventh error by a Pirates second baseman this season.

3B David Freese was held out because of a sore hamstring. In a 1-0 loss, during which his team managed but five hits and his own pitcher was brilliant, he was conspicuous by his absence.

RHP Gerrit Cole was masterful, holding the Cubs to one unearned run and two hits in seven innings. Cole, appearing to regain his 2015 All-Star form when he won 19 games, struck out eight and walked none in only 78 pitches. "It's probably the sharpest I've been this year," said Cole, who attributed his success to "just quality pitches and an aggressive club that's been swinging the bat well."

OF John Jaso, hitting .103 coming into the game, doubled off Cubs reliever Koji Uehara leading off the seventh inning. It was his first extra-base hit of the season. Jaso failed to score, however, as Uehara retired Jordy Mercer, Alen Hanson and pinch-hitter Jose Osuna.