Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-0) pitched five solid innings against Miami on Friday. He allowed five hits, two walks and one run, striking out four. Taillon lowered his ERA to 2.08 in his first appearance against the Marlins. As a rookie, last season, Taillon went 5-4 with a 3.39 ERA.

SS Jordy Mercer, who homered on Friday, has 408 starts at shortstop since 2014, and that's the third most in the majors for that position. Mercer has hit two solo first-inning homers this season, and they have come on consecutive Friday nights.

2B Gift Ngoepe, the first native of the African continent in the majors, went 3-for-3 on Friday against the Miami Marlins. Ngoepe drove in his first career run in the fourth and also slugged his first triple in the sixth. In two games, he is batting .800 (4-for-5).

C Francisco Cervelli provided the biggest blow of the inning with a three-run, line-drive triple that went under the glove of sliding LF Marcell Ozuna. It was just the 11th triple of Cervelli's 10-year big-league career.