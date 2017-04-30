Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon is 2-0 and has allowed one earned run in 19 road innings this year, comprising three starts. Taillon, 25, has a plus fastball as well as a power curve and improving command.

2B Gift Ngoepe, who went 4-for-5 in his first two MLB games this week, said he has made an adjustment to improve his offense, getting rid of excess movement in his loading mechanism. He is known for his defense, but the native of South Africa has shown offensive improvement during his brief stay in the majors.

LF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one walk and one run scored. Polanco could have another big game Sunday given his strong history against Marlins starter Tom Koehler. Polanco has five hits, including two doubles, in nine at-bats against Koehler.

INF David Freese (left hamstring injury) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday retroactive to Tuesday. It was bad timing for Freese, who has good career numbers against Miami's Tom Koehler, who is set to start Sunday's series finale. Freese has three hits and four RBIs in five at-bats against Koehler, including a pair of homers.

RF John Jaso had a big game with a homer, his first of the season, and two RBIs against the Marlins. Jaso, a first baseman who made his first career start in right field April 19, helps the Pirates with his hitting and his versatility.

RHP Ivan Nova pitched a three-hit shutout with no walks to beat the Marlins on Saturday night. It was the third career shutout for Nova (3-2), who did it twice for the New York Yankees in 2013. On Saturday, Nova allowed a double by Martin Prado and two singles. Nova, who struck out seven, lowered his ERA to 1.50, throwing a season-high 95 pitches. He has eight career complete games, including two this season. His control continues to be impressive, and that has been perhaps his biggest key. He has walked one batter in 27 innings this season.