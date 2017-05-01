Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl, who started against the Marlins on Sunday, left the game immediately after Dee Gordon led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a hard one-hopper off his right knee. Kuhl, who allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs (two earned), doesn't believe he will miss a start. "It's a right-knee contusion," Kuhl said. "It happened so quick. It was pretty intense pain. I wanted to stay back out there, but I got taken out. I iced it down. My plan is to be out there in five days."

C John Bormann was called up from High-A Bradenton as an emergency third-string backstop and struck out in the ninth inning in his major league debut. While the Pirates were playing on Sunday, Bormann made the three-hour drive from Bradenton, Fla. He was needed because starting catcher Francisco Cervelli is suffering from a foot injury. Bormann, a 24-year-old native of Virginia who played college ball at Texas-San Antonio, has never played above Class A ball in the minors. In all likelihood, Bormann will go back to Bradenton right away.

C Francisco Cervelli is dealing with an injury to his right foot. However, when healthy, his throws are sharper this year, averaging 89.9 mph this season as opposed to 86.5 mph last year. He is also getting more distance on his batted balls by 39 feet on average.

RHP Ivan Nova, who beat the Marlins on Saturday, has more complete games (five) than walks allowed (four) since the Pirates acquired him on Aug. 1, 2016. Unafraid to throw strikes, Nova's 1.04 WHIP since Aug. 1 is the fourth-best mark in the majors during that span.