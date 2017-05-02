C Elias Diaz was recalled on Monday from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was batting .305/.317/.441 in 15 games. He is hitless in six major league at-bats over the past two seasons with the Pirates.

RHP Chad Kuhl played catch Monday without issues a day after getting hit on the right knee by a Dee Gordon one-hopper that forced him out of the game. "The stitches (of the baseball) are still prominent. There is an indentation," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "I've been hit before, but nothing off my kneecap. That's an awkward spot." Kuhl is expected to make his next start on schedule.

C John Bormann was optioned back to Class A Bradenton after earning a surprise call-up Sunday and striking out as a pinch hitter in his first big-league at-bat. "I bet he went to bed last night with some cool thoughts," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Bormann was called up mainly because he was among the few options who could get to Miami in time for the Sunday game.

3B Josh Harrison had his first career multi-homer game Monday night, and it came in his hometown in front of friends and family. Harrison went deep in back-to-back at-bats in the sixth and eighth innings. Harrison tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Drew Storen in the eighth. "Get pitches to hit and don't miss them," Harrison said. "I'm finally healthy. It's nice to be home -- sleep in my own bed, see family." He now has four homers on the season.

1B Josh Bell had reached safely in 14 consecutive games before going 0-for-3 on Monday night. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 13. Bell hit a two-run home run Sunday in a loss at Miami. "I'm pleased for Josh," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said before the Monday game. "He's a hard worker. He's a diligent guy. He's stayed relentless with his work and steadfast with his approach. He had a nice back end of April, and I anticipate him moving it into May."

C Francisco Cervelli tweaked a foot injury over the weekend, aggravating an ailment that had bothered him off and on since spring training. "He came in and got treatment, and we're going to get him involved in physical activity," manager Clint Hurdle said prior to Monday's game. "I have nothing concrete." Cervelli is batting .203 in 74 at-bats but has an RBI in three straight games.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who previously was 0-6 with a 5.44 career ERA in eight starts against the Reds, rolled through the first five innings against Cincinnati on Monday night. However, his luck ran out in the sixth when LF Adam Duvall crushed his eighth homer of the season on an 0-1 pitch into the left-center-field seats to turn a 2-0 Pirates lead into a 3-2 Reds advantage. Cole was charged with the three runs (two earned) in six innings. He had one walk and seven strikeouts.