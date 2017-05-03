2B Adam Frazier (left hamstring strain) hit and took ground balls Tuesday while also running in the outfield. He is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment later this week. "We'll reassess how he feels tomorrow," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday. "He had a pretty good workload today." Frazier has been on the disabled list since April 24.

3B Josh Harrison continued to haunt his hometown team with his third home run in two games against Cincinnati. Harrison hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday night after going deep twice Monday in the series opener. His 18 home runs in the leadoff spot rank eighth on the Pirates' all-time list.

RHP Tyler Glasnow has had a few rough first innings, but Monday night was rougher than most. Two walks, a home run and a three-run deficit after only three batters. "I guess I've had a lot of practice with it," Glasnow said. "I didn't get discouraged." The calming influence of pitching coach Ray Searage and C Elias Diaz helped Glasnow recover en route to his first career victory. "It was fight or flight, and he fought," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle of Glasnow. "He was able to regroup and refocus on what he needed to do. He stayed on the gas and threw strikes with everything." Glasnow (1-1) wound up allowing three runs on four hits in six innings. He also reached base with a single and two walks.

C Francisco Cervelli missed his third consecutive start Tuesday night with a foot injury he tweaked over the weekend, an ailing that had bothered him off and on since spring training. "He came in and got treatment, and we're going to get him involved in physical activity," manager Clint Hurdle said. Cervelli is batting .203 in 74 at-bats but has an RBI in three straight games.