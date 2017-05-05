C Elias Diaz has shown improvement behind the plate and with the bat, but could be the odd man out if Francisco Cervelli's foot injury is stabilized. "I think there's great opportunities to learn and grow," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "The blocking, the throwing. The arm is visible, the strength. The receiving part of it. The last piece to come for every catcher's arsenal at this level is the game-calling and the knowing of the pitchers." Diaz showed his potential in that area Tuesday night when he helped navigate Tyler Glasnow through his first major-league victory after a rough first inning.

LF Gregory Polanco is 6-for-28 but manager Clint Hurdle has no plans to remove him from the cleanup spot. Hurdle said he's noticed Polanco's swing getting a little long. "He got some fastballs to hit last night," Hurdle said Thursday. Polanco went 0-2 on Wednesday and reached base on an error and a walk. "They're throwing it down to see if he'll chase," Hurdle said. "You have to let things run their course." Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday.

C Francisco Cervelli returned to the lineup after missing four straight starts with right foot discomfort. He tested his foot Thursday when he scored from first after singling in the second and doubled in the sixth. The issue cropped up during spring training and later resurfaced. The Pirates also have Elias Diaz and Chris Stewart on the 25-man roster, but that likely could change based on Cervelli's condition. "I'm not a fan of carrying three catchers," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Once we find out if Cervelli's condition can be stabilized, we'll make a decision. I'm excited to have him back in the lineup."

RHP Ivan Nova, who was named National League pitcher of the month for April after posting a 1.50 ERA with two complete games, had his roughest outing of the season Thursday. Nova (3-3) didn't walk a batter Thursday, but the Reds got plenty of good swings off the 30-year-old right-hander, scoring four runs on 10 hits through six innings. Nova fanned five. "They have a really good lineup," said Nova, who also said his four-seamer and two-seamer were cutting more than normal. "I have to do something different the next time I face them. I thought I handled it well. I ended up going six innings. You want to give the team a chance to win and save the bullpen."