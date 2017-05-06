Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

IF/OF Adam Frazier, on the DL because of a hamstring injury, did some agility drills Friday and ran in the outfield. Manager Clint Hurdle said Frazier is close to starting a rehabilitation stint in the minor leagues.

RHP Chad Kuhl, playing Friday for the first game since he left Sunday after taking a liner off his right knee, but without skipping a start, pitched three scoreless innings, giving up two singles, striking out two and walking none. Then came a long rain delay, and his night was finished.

1B Josh Bell went 2 for 4 Friday with a double and a 400-foot solo homer that bounced into the Allegheny River. Bell is 5 for 11 with a walk, a homer and two runs scored over the past three games.

RHP Jared Hughes made his first appearance against his former club on Friday. The Pirates, his original club, ran a short video tribute. Hughes gave up one hit, walked one and struck out one in an inning of work.

3B/1B David Freese, on the DL because of a hamstring injury, did some infield agility drills Friday and ran in the outfield. There was no indication from manager Clint Hurdle what or when the next step would be, but he did say that Freese is "coming along fine."

LHP Wade LeBlanc (2-0) entered the game Friday in the fourth after a 2:27 rain delay. He pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four, with no walks to get the win. LeBlanc also hit an RBI single in the fourth, his first hit since May 1, 2013 and his first RBI since May 31, 2013.