Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams will move from the bullpen to the rotation to take the spot vacated by placing Jameson Taillon on the disabled list. Williams is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six appearances this season. Williams is scheduled to start Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Jameson Taillon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The move will be made retroactive to Thursday. Taillon (2-1) last took his regular turn in the rotation on Wednesday, when he allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds and was saddled with his first loss of the season.

C Francisco Cervelli cemented his healthy return from a sore right foot that caused him to miss four games. He caught his third straight game and went 2-for-4 with a double to bring his average up to .233 on the season.

RHP Josh Lindblom was recalled by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolisr. Lindblom has made five appearances and four starts with Indianapolis this season and owns an 0-2 with a 2.50 ERA. He has a 3.82 career major league ERA in 110 games with Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. The Pirates signed Lindblom as a minor league free agent in January. He will pitch out of the bullpen in Pittsburgh.

