Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams will not have a specific pitch count on Monday as he moves from the bullpen to the rotation against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but manager Clint Hurdle said he expects about 80 pitches. Williams' season high is 69 pitches. All six of his appearances have been relief.

OF Jose Osuna hit a two-run home run, the first of his major league career. Osuna, who has played just 17 games, is slugging .488. He hit 13 home runs and slugged .457 in the minors in 2016.

2B Josh Harrison did not start while resting a sore foot. He fouled a ball off it and played through pain on Saturday, but manager Clint Hurdle wanted to rest him on Sunday. He pinch hit in the ninth inning and singled.

RHP Josh Lindblom made his Pirates debut, pitching one-third of an inning. Lindblom last pitched in the majors on April 2, 2014, with the Oakland A's. After spending two years in Korea, he had a 2.50 ERA in five appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis to start this season.