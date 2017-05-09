Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. In four games for Pittsburgh this season, he went 2-for-9 with no RBIs.

RHP Trevor Williams experienced a terrible outing in the Pirates' 12-1 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Williams (1-2), who started for the first time this season, was tagged for career-worst eight runs (six earned) on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings. "I made some mistakes out there and didn't executive some pitches that led to a big inning," said Williams, who hadn't started since September 2017, when he got a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds. "I just have to do a better job of executing pitches and not making the same mistake. I let things get out of hand that first inning. I had a chance to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, (Taylor) he hit it over the fence for four runs."

OF Adam Frazier (left hamstring strain) went 1-for-3 with a double in a rehab game with Triple-A Indianapolis. Frazier has been on the disabled list since April 24. Manager Clint Hurdle didn't say when Frazier would be back in the lineup.

2B Max Moroff was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. He started against the Dodgers and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He was hitting .258/.345/.546 with eight homers and 17 RBIs in 24 games for Indianapolis this season.

RHP Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday for what is believed to be testicular cancer.

2B Phil Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. In 19 games for Pittsburgh this season, he hit .138/.167/.172 with no homers and one RBI.

INF/OF Chris Bostick, called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, made his major league debut Monday, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts at Dodger Stadium. He hit .320/.347/.495 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games for Indianapolis this year.

3B David Freese (right hamstring strain) performed some running drills Monday. Freese is also expected to go through some more running drills on Tuesday. Freese will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, manager Clint Hurdle said.

C Francisco Cervelli enjoys hitting against the Dodgers. Cervelli, who went 1-for-2 in Monday's debacle, is hitting .375 with a home run, triple, double and three RBIs in 10 career games against Los Angeles.