Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Max Moroff tied the score with a run-scoring single in the seventh for his first hit and first RBI in the big leagues. Moroff made his debut Monday when he struck out three times in three-at bats.

CF Andrew McCutchen said Dodgers LHP Julio Urias had good stuff but that didn't prevent McCutchen from seeing the ball well out of his hand. McCutchen ruined Urias' bid for a no-hitter with a ground-rule double to lead off the seventh inning. "I was looking for something to drive," said McCutchen, who was 1-for-4 and has recorded a hit in 14 of the past 16 games against the Dodgers. "I had two good at-bats off him. Hit the ball hard first at-bat. Drove it to the warning track second at-bat. So, I was just trying to stay within myself and not do too much."

3B David Freese (right hamstring strain) performed running drills before the game for the second day in a row. Freese will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Freese has been on the disabled list since April 26.

C Francisco Cervelli extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single in the seventh. Cervelli is batting .389 with two doubles and two RBIs during the streak.

1B John Jaso delivered a pinch-hit home run that traveled an estimated 375 feet. It was the second homer of the season and his fourth career one as a pinch hitter. "It didn't go as far as I thought it would go but it was enough," Jaso said. "But it was cool. It was good to feel that swing."

RHP Ivan Nova delivered another solid outing but did not factor into the decision in the Pirates' loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Nova allowed two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. "We're talking about how much offense they've put up the last five games and he gives up two runs and seven hits," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "I thought he still pitched very effectively." Nova is 3-3 with a 2.33 ERA.