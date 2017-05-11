FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
May 12, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Adam Frazier (left hamstring strain) is getting closer to returning though no date was given by Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. Frazier made his second rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Frazier is expected to play with Indianapolis again.

RHP Chad Kuhl (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits, including a two-run homer by LF Cody Bellinger in the first inning, in Pittsburgh's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out four in five innings. "It's a shame what happened in the first inning. That's just unacceptable," said Kuhl, who is 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

3B Josh Harrison had another good night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run. Harrison has hits in 13 of his last 17 games, batting .318 with four home runs, a triple, three doubles and nine RBIs since April 23.

2B Steve Lombardozzi had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins used their new arrival as their starting second baseman. For the 28-year-old Lombardozzi, it was his first big-league game since 2015, and it is his fourth organization in the majors. He went 0-for-5 on Wednesday and grounded out to end the game. However, in that last at-bat, he rocketed a ball down the right-field line that might have been a two-run, score-tying triple had it gone fair.

3B David Freese (right hamstring strain) performed running and hitting drills again Wednesday. Freese is expected to participate in a full on-field workout Thursday. At that point, manager Clint Hurdle and his staff will determine when Freese might return to the lineup.

C Francisco Cervelli ruined RHP Kenta Maeda's shutout with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Cervelli, who has three homers this season, went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Cervelli has hit .409 with a homer, three doubles and four RBIs during the streak.

