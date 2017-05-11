Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Adam Frazier (left hamstring strain) is getting closer to returning though no date was given by Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. Frazier made his second rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Frazier is expected to play with Indianapolis again.

RHP Chad Kuhl (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits, including a two-run homer by LF Cody Bellinger in the first inning, in Pittsburgh's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out four in five innings. "It's a shame what happened in the first inning. That's just unacceptable," said Kuhl, who is 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

3B Josh Harrison had another good night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run. Harrison has hits in 13 of his last 17 games, batting .318 with four home runs, a triple, three doubles and nine RBIs since April 23.

2B Steve Lombardozzi had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins used their new arrival as their starting second baseman. For the 28-year-old Lombardozzi, it was his first big-league game since 2015, and it is his fourth organization in the majors. He went 0-for-5 on Wednesday and grounded out to end the game. However, in that last at-bat, he rocketed a ball down the right-field line that might have been a two-run, score-tying triple had it gone fair.

3B David Freese (right hamstring strain) performed running and hitting drills again Wednesday. Freese is expected to participate in a full on-field workout Thursday. At that point, manager Clint Hurdle and his staff will determine when Freese might return to the lineup.

C Francisco Cervelli ruined RHP Kenta Maeda's shutout with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Cervelli, who has three homers this season, went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Cervelli has hit .409 with a homer, three doubles and four RBIs during the streak.