Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Kevin Newman, one of the Pirates' top prospects, is recovering from being hit in the head with a pitch during a game for Double-A Altoona on Wednesday. Manager Clint Hurdle said it's the second time in his young career Newman has been hit in the head. Hurdle spoke with Altoona manager Michael Ryan, who told him he thinks Newman was lucky to have not been more seriously injured.

RHP Daniel Hudson returned to Chase Field for the first time since Oct. 2, his last outing as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' relief corps. Hudson got the win that day in the season finale, and shed tears as he reflected on his comeback from two Tommy John surgeries. Hudson signed with the Pirates last December and is a key part of Pittsburgh's bullpen, with seven holds despite a 7.53 ERA in 17 games. He did not pitch Thursday in Arizona's 2-1 win. "This organization (Arizona), I owe them everything," he said. "My career and going forward. They were so good to me through some pretty tough times. It's going to be fun to go out there against these guys and play a baseball game."

C Francisco Cervelli hit second in the batting order for the second straight day. He has reached base in 24 of 26 starts this season. "He's shown the ability to see pitches, trying to play off (Josh Harrison's) ability to get on base the way he's swinging the bat right now and set some things up for the guys in the middle of the order," manager Clint Hurdle said. Cervelli has a .242 batting average and is tied for the club lead with 15 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .312.

RHP Gerrit Cole has shown an ability to adapt in his pitch sequencing, a sign of maturity and professionalism as a pitcher, manager Clint Hurdle said. Cole got one lone run of support Thursday night to fall to 1-4, though his ERA is 3.06. He allowed two earned runs or less for the sixth straight start, tied for the second-longest streak of his career. "He's just found that way that veteran pitchers do, elite pitchers do, you just rise above," Hurdle said. "'I can't help that. I'm not going to be able to throw it and catch it. ... I have a chance to pick someone up.' Unfortunately we've done that to him a few times."