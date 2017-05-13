Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF-OF Adam Frazier also was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday. He had been out with a left hamstring strain and played in three rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis. Frazier has started at six different positions this season and started Friday night on the bench. "Pretty excited. I got my feet wet in Indy this past week, been itching to get back," Frazier said, hours before pinch-hitting in the seventh inning. Frazier was hurt running out a triple last month. He said he felt guilty not being able to be on the field to help the Pirates. SSecond game, third game, I let it all out. Just wanted to test it and make sure it was good, and I feel pretty comfortable with it," Frazier said. Manager Clint Hurdle said Frazier could be back in the starting lineup as soon as Saturday, with a right-handed starting pitcher going for Arizona.

INF Max Moroff was sent to the minor leagues. Moroff went 1-for-9 in four games in the majors.

RHP Daniel Hudson thanked the Diamondbacks, his former team, for honoring him with his walkout music and a welcome back to Phoenix via the video board in center field during Thursday night's game. Hudson spent 6 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks until signing with Pittsburgh this past offseason. "First-class move, I wouldn't expect anything less," Hudson said. "It was a fun night."

INF Chris Bostick, who was hitless in four at-bats, was sent down to Triple-A on Friday.

INF David Freese was reinstated from the disabled list before Friday's game. He had been out since April 26 with a right hamstring strain. Freese elected to not go on a rehab assignment and instead worked himself back to 100 percent with the help of Pirates staff. "Not going down to play games, I felt good now for a few days but needed to kind of wear out the legs and make sure that I recovered to get out there and play consecutive games," Freese said. "My swing feels good. I tried to keep it as much as I could before the DL stint." Freese was back in the starting lineup at third base on Friday night in Arizona. He went 0-for-3.

C Francisco Cervelli needed to step out of the batter's box and shake off some knee pain late in Thursday night's game and was not in the lineup on Friday. "He's dealing with a knee situation that complicates, certain things tweak it and make it uncomfortable and in his approach to the ball last night, it happened again," manager Clint Hurdle said.