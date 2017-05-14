Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams pitched a career-long five innings in his second start since replacing RHP Jameson Taillon in the rotation and got his first career victory as a starter. He gave up four hits and one run while striking out four and walking one. In his first start of the season Monday, Williams gave up seven hits and eight runs (six earned) in three innings of a loss to the Dodgers. "I didn't feel about that," Williams said. "That's not me. That's not a Trevor Williams outing. I'm glad I was able to come back five days later and get back on the right track."

LF Adam Frazier was 1-for-5 with a first-inning single in his first start since being activated from the disabled list Thursday. Frazier, who hit leadoff against Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker, is hitting .314 in eight games in the leadoff spot.

1B Josh Bell broke an 0-for-15 skid with his sixth homer of the season Friday, and he doubled and walked in three plate appearances Saturday before being removed from defensive purposes. "He likes to play. He likes to work. He's going to be fine," manager Clint Hurdle said. Bell, hitting .241, has three homers from each side of the plate.

RF Gregory Polanco was 1-for-4 with a squib single down the third-base line and is hitting .351 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 22 career games against Arizona. He has hit safely in his last 11 against the Diamondbacks, batting .388. Polanco's long homer in the eighth inning Thursday broke up RHP Zack Greinke's no-hitter, and he had two hits and two RBIs on Friday.

RHP Ivan Nova, the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, makes his eighth start of the season Sunday. Nova, 3-3 with a 2.23 ERA, is receiving an average of 2.7 runs of support per start, the third-lowest figure in the NL. "He's been an absolute stabilizer," Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. "He's a craftsman. He's taken that next step. This guy has gone out since he touched the ball the first time here with intent, with purpose, with execution. He's given us big games when we've needed it. He's given us opportunities to win nine out of 10 times he's touched the ball." Nova is second in the NL in ERA and tied for fourth with six quality starts. He has 29 strikeouts and three walks in 48 1/3 innings.