3 months ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#US MLB
May 18, 2017 / 2:46 AM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Felipe Rivero (sore neck) did not pitch Tuesday. He hasn't pitched since May 13 and has made just two appearances over the past 10 days. Before that stretch, Rivero was the major league appearance leader with 18.

RHP Daniel Hudson threw one inning, the fifth, on Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing an inherited runner to score and giving up one hit. He has typically pitched the eighth inning this season, but he had given up nine runs in his last six innings, prompting a move to a lower-leverage situation.

RF Gregory Polanco did not play Tuesday after leaving the Sunday game at Arizona due to a sore left hamstring. It's the third time Polanco has been injured this year. He missed two games in April with groin discomfort and missed time in spring training with a left shoulder injury.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and was removed from the Tuesday game as part of a double switch. His batting average is now .206 -- the second lowest in the National League among players with 150 plate appearances.

