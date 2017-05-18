Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Felipe Rivero (sore neck) pitched for the first time in two games and threw a perfect eighth inning. His .083 ERA and 21 appearances are both third in the National League among relievers.

OF Danny Ortiz was recalled by Pittsburgh from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his second MLB appearance as a defensive replacement. Ortiz had been hitting .253 in 27 games with the Indians. He played in one game with Pittsburgh earlier this season. Manager Clint Hurdle said he was called up primarily for his defense.

OF Gregory Polanco was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Polanco injured himself running to first base against Arizona on Sunday and left the game. The move was made retroactive to May 15.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and two RBIs. It was McCutchen's first multi-steal game of the season and he increased his total from three to five in one night. He said his running game has been limited by the amount of times he's been on base. His on-base percentage is .286.