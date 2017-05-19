Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang appealed a suspended prison sentence but his drunken driving conviction was upheld in a South Korean court. Based on the ruling, Kang is highly unlikely to return to the Pirates this season. The Seoul Central District Court dismissed Kang's appeal of a suspended two-year prison sentence over charges of fleeing the scene after crashing into the guardrail while driving drunk, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

3B Jung Ho Kang, in his native South Korea, had a court uphold his suspended sentence for a DUI conviction. Kang still needs to get a work visa to return to the United States. That casts into doubt when he might be available to the Pirates, who miss his power. David Freese has been primarily filling in at 3B, with Josh Harrison also playing there. In a statement, Pirates president Frank Coonelly said, "We are aware of the ruling this morning in Jung Ho's legal proceedings in South Korea. However, it is premature to comment on the impact, if any, it will have on his ability to secure permission to travel to the United States under a work visa. We will continue to work with Jung Ho and his representatives as he works through that process."

RF Danny Ortiz entered the game in the seventh. He got his first major league hit, a single to right, with one out in the seventh, and scored an out later on Adam Frazier's single. "It feels great to be able to get your first major league hit, and not only that but be able to score, especially because when they called me up that's the biggest thing I wanted. I just wanted to make sure I got that first major league hit," Ortiz, said through an interpreter. "The best part about it is this a memory I'll have for the rest of my life and it?s something I?ll never forget about."

1B Josh Bell was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk before he left for defensive purposes in the seventh. Bell has a six-game hitting streak and has homers in four of those six games.

RHP Tyler Glasnow started and allowed four runs -- two earned on three hits over five innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. He improved to 2-3 as Thursday wasn't his best outing, but it was far from his worst. He had gone six and 6 1/3 innings before lasting just 2 1/3 in his previous start, when he gave up seven runs on seven hits in an 11-4 loss at Arizona. Manager Clint Hurdle seemed more concerned about Glasgow's fielding error in the fourth that allowed two Washington runs to score. "I thought there were some improvements, first-pitch strikes, the pitch sequences were cleaner and sharper. The biggest gaffe today was not being able to field his position. He gave up two tack-on runs," Hurdle said.

RF John Jaso was 1-for-4, the hit a solo homer in the fifth. Jaso is having a very slow start offensively, and his performance raised his average a modest five points to .165. "Things have been feeling pretty good," Jaso said. "Just going out there and preparing like usual every day. The thing about this game is you just keep playing because you never know. It could be that at-bat where you break through a slump or whatever you're going through. It turns around quick, both ways, for the worse and for the better."