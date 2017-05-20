RHP Trevor Williams, replacing Jameson Taillon in the Pirates' rotation, started strong but ended up yielding three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. "I didn't have my slider tonight," he said. "It was pretty clear early on th game. It was really fastball, changeup and sinker. They were swinging early in those first few innings, getting some quick pitch outs."

OF Danny Ortiz made his first Major League start, playing left field for the Pirates and hitting seventh in the batting order. Ortiz, who was recalled Wednesday from Indianapolis, went 0-for-3.

RHP Jhan Marinez was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Marinez was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 appearances for Milwaukee before being designated for assignment on Monday. .

3B Josh Harrison had the only other hit for the Pirates. He and his teammates hit several other balls hard, but they went for outs. "That's part of the game. You sell out to a plan, see pitches and sometimes you hit it right on the screws, sometimes you just miss it. At the end of the day, that's why it's so tough not to get caught up on results."

1B Josh Bell continued to hit well by stroking an RBI double in the first inning and later adding a single for two of the Pirates' three hits.. Bell has hit safely in seven straight games, with four homers.