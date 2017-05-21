RHP Jhan Marinez, who was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Friday, was added to the Pirates' active roster Saturday. He was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 appearances for Milwaukee before being designated for assignment on Monday.

1B Josh Bell went 0-for-4 on Saturday to end his hitting streak at seven games. He went 8-for-22 (.364) with three homers and 10 RBIs during the streak.

3B David Freese was 1-for-19 since coming off the disabled list on May 12 before he hit his fourth home run of the season on Saturday. With a single and a walk, he was on base three times.

RHP Josh Lindblom was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to right shoulder soreness. Lindblom has yielded nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.