Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero struck out Aaron Altherr with two on in the eighth inning to help preserve the win. Rivero, part of the Mark Melancon trade with Washington last season, has given up two earned runs in 23 innings.

OF Adam Frazier continued his torrid base with two hits and a walk. Since coming off the disabled list on May 12, the former "super utility player" now pressed into a starting role, is 16-for-35 (.457) and hitting .369 overall.

RHP Chad Kuhl lowered his ERA from 6.69 to 5.85 Sunday as he held the Philadelphia Phillies to one hit over five scoreless innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 1-0 victory. Kuhl said after the game, he had been watching video to correct his arm angle. "The angle was getting away from me," he said. "That's something I really wanted to work on." Said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle: "The ball was angled down with finish. By the third inning, he had already started using the back foot and the backdoor slider and then he started throwing some changeups. He elevated appropriately when he wanted to with the four-seamer. He really got to a good, confident spot on the mound."

3B David Freese said he told C Chris Stewart he would love to get hit by pitch with the bases loaded, which he never did before, and that's exactly what happened, driving in the only run of the game Sunday. "I'm not really good about getting out of the way, anyway," he said. "But I saw it coming and I was trying to wear it, for sure. Just get that ribbie."