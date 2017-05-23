Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Adam Frazier was 1-for-3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch on Monday. Frazier is batting .428 (27-for-63) with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 15 games as the leadoff hitter. In the 10 games he has played since returning from the disabled list, Frazier is hitting .447 (17-for-38).

RHP Jhan Marinez, acquired on Friday after being released by Milwaukee, made his Pittsburgh debut on Monday. Marinez pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks on 38 pitches.

SS Jordy Mercer was 2-for-3 on Monday and has hit safely in 16 of 18 games against the Braves. During that time he is batting .448 (26-for-58) with three doubles and eight RBIs. Mercer took a hard-hit ground ball off the base of his right thumb and left the game with hand discomfort in the eighth inning. He will be evaluated on Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-3,7.34) will make his ninth start, his first against Atlanta, on Tuesday. He beat Washington in his last start on May 18, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks over five innings, with six strikeouts. The Pirates are 5-3 in games that Glasnow has started.

3B David Freese was ejected from the game on Monday after his second strikeout. He took a called third strike in the fourth inning and voiced his disagreement with the call. After returning to the dugout, Freese continued to argue the call and was thrown out by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.

RHP Gerrit Cole (2-5) lasted a season-low 4 2/3 innings Monday, the first time in 10 starts he has failed to pitch at least five innings. He allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk, with two strikeouts. It was his first career loss to Atlanta in six starts. He has lost four of his last five decisions.