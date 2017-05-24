Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 6.04) will make his 10th appearance and fourth start on Tuesday at Atlanta. Williams is 1-2 with a 6.61 in his three starts since joining the rotation. In 13 2/3 innings as a starter, he has allowed 12 runs, 10 earned, on 15 hits with four walks and six strikeouts. He lost his most recent start to the Phillies on Friday despite going a season-long 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs. Williams has made one relief appearance against the Braves. He retired six of the seven batters he faced and struck out four in two scoreless innings.

RHP Jameson Taillon threw a 25-pitch side session on Tuesday, his first activity since going on the disabled list and requiring surgery for testicular cancer. Taillon was 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts before being sidelined.

SS Jordy Mercer was back in the lineup Tuesday after leaving the Monday game early with right hand soreness from taking a ground ball off the base of his thumb. He responded with a solo homer that just cleared the right field wall. It was his first career opposite-field homer. He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. His two-out single in the ninth drove home a pair and gave the Pirates a temporary lead.

3B Josh Harrison, who had three hits on Tuesday, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games against Atlanta. Over the last 30 games, Harrison is 35-for-115 (.304). He is hitting .326 (16-for-49) when slotted second in the lineup.

OF Gregory Polanco (hamstring) took batting practice on Tuesday. Manager Clint Hurdle said the Pirates were still processing whether Polanco would be able to return from the 10-day disabled list when he is eligible on Thursday.

RHP Tyler Glasnow limited the Braves to two runs over six innings on Tuesday but did not figure in the decision. Glasnow has allowed four earned runs in his last 10 innings with 10 strikeouts. He pitched around nine hits and two walksm and the Braves were only 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Glasnow also had a career-best three hits, the first Pirates pitcher to do so since Doug Drabek in 1991.

RF John Jaso was 2-for-5 with a double on Tuesday, his second straight multiple-hit game. Over the past 11 games, Jaso is batting .333 (10-for-30).