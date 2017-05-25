Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams went five innings and allowed six hits and three runs with a career-best six strikeouts on Wednesday. Three of the six hits he allowed and all three runs came in the sixth inning, and two of the runs scored after his exit.

OF Adam Frazier had two hits, including his second homer, and walked a career-best four times on Wednesday. It was the first time he had reached base six times in one game. The homer came on an 0-2 count. In the last two seasons, Frazier is hitting .379 (11-for-29) on 0-2 counts.

SS Jordy Mercer had three hits on Wednesday and is now batting .397 (31-for-78) against Atlanta. He has hit safely in 18 of the last 20 games against the Braves. Since 2015, Mercer has 30 hits against the Braves, the most by any player outside the National League East.

OF Andrew McCutchen broke an 0-for-15 streak with a pinch-hit single in the 10th inning on Wednesday night. He had been 0-for-9 on the road trip. The single led off the 10th inning and sparked a seven-run rally that put the game away.

RHP Ivan Nova will make his 10th start of the season on Thursday. In his last start, Nova threw 7 1/3 innings and allowed three runs and nine hits in a win over the Phillies. Nova beat the Braves on April 7 in his first start of the season when he pitched six scoreless innings. He is 1-0 in two career starts against Atlanta and has yet to allow a run in 13 career innings.