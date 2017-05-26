Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Adam Frazier hit his third homer of the season on Thursday against the Braves and all have been three-run blasts. He got his first start in center field and continued his success from the leadoff spot. He is batting .417 (20-for-48) in May and his hitting .361 overall.

RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 5.85 ERA) hopes to build off a scoreless outing last Sunday in Pittsburgh against Philadelphia as he faces the New York Mets at home on Friday. He allowed one hit over five innings in a no-decision against Phillies, walking two and striking out five. Kuhl, who has never faced the Mets, has lost four straight decisions since a home victory over Atlanta on April 8.

OF Danny Ortiz, hitless in his last 11 at-bats, was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. He was hitting .083 since being promoted from Indianapolis on May 17. Ortiz, 27, was hitting .253 when promoted from Triple-A.

LF Gregory Polanco was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday in his first day eligible, but didn't play against the Braves. He had been out since May 14 because of a strained left hamstring. Polanco is batting .252 with a homer and nine RBIs in 34 games.

CF Andrew McCutchen, mired in a slump, was out of the lineup for the second straight game Thursday despite delivering a pinch-hit single in the 10th inning on Wednesday against the Braves. The hit broke a 0-for-15 streak for McCutchen. He is batting .203 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 46 games.

C Francisco Cervelli tied his career high in hits Thursday, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored against the Braves. He is hitting .328 (19-for-58 in May after batting .203 in April. It was Cervelli's fourth career four-hit game.