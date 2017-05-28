Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched one scoreless inning. He went on the disabled list April 25. In six rough appearances in April, Bastardo allowed 12 runs in 6 2/3 innings, a 16.20 ERA and a 3.30 WHIP. He gave up 15 hits and seven walks over 42 batters faced. "The reports have been very solid. This is the next step," manager Clint Hurdle said of Bastardo's recovery. "The development has been good. He feels competitive. He feels strong. We'll see where he can take it."

RHP Jameson Taillon is scheduled to start for Double-A Altoona on Sunday in a game at Erie, Pa., his first live-game action since he had surgery for testicular cancer May 8. Taillon, 23, is on the disabled list and faces a treatment plan, but is not expected to receive chemotherapy. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday, his first time throwing from the mound since the surgery. Manager Clint Hurdle said there is no pitch count for Taillon on Sunday, that how he feels will dictate how his outing goes.

CF Andrew McCutchen batted sixth, three slots below his normal spot, for the second straight game. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit batsman, hit his seventh home run, a two-run shot to center and had an RBI double in the sixth. He also made what could have been a costly baserunning blunder later in the sixth, trying for home on Francisco Cervelli's infield hit but getting easily thrown out. McCutchen is 3-for-7 since moving to the sixth spot.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who got a no-decision, gave up 10 hits for the second straight game, this time three of them homers. He allowed four runs over five innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. That was just a third of an inning longer than his previous start, Monday against Atlanta, which was his shortest of the season. "I liked his effort," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Without his best effort he just had to roll his sleeves up and do the best he could with what he had with where he was. That was it. Three solo shots on 10 hits, four runs, pitched out of a couple jams, left men on base. The last two outings have just been a challenge, and you're going to have those as you go through a 35-start season from time to time. He had one off inning up until the last two starts that carried him into the third week in May."

1B John Jaso was quite the hero. He entered in the ninth as a pinch hitter and drove in the tying run with a single to send the game to extra innings. In the 10th, with the bases loaded and two outs, he came through with another RBI single for the walk-off win. The winning hit came off the Mets' Josh Edgin, Jaso's first hit off of a left-handed pitcher in 32 at-bats dating to last season. Jaso worked the count to 3-2 and fouled off four pitches before getting the one he liked. "It seemed like he was having trouble locating the slider, so I put that one in the back pocket a little bit and just stayed on the heater," Jaso said of Edgin. "Quite honestly, that's the easier adjustment anyway, to stay on the heater and adjust to the slider. So, I just kept my timing through the at-bat. Fouling those pitches and fighting helped me time it a little better and to pick it up out of his hand, so the longer that at-bat went on, it was in my advantage."

RHP Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched two scoreless innings. Lindblom went on the disabled list May 20. The long reliever allowed 18 hits and nine runs in 10 1/3 innings with the Pirates in May.