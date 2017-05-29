Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon threw 47 pitches in a three-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Sunday. It was his first appearance since recovering from surgery to treat testicular cancer on May 8. Taillon is expected to rejoin the team in Pittsburgh and throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He will make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

2B Josh Harrison was 2-for-5 Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. That's the longest streak for a Pirates player this season and the fourth-longest active streak in the National League.

RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-4 with a homer and scored two runs Sunday. In three games since returning from the disabled list on May 26, he is 5-for-13 (.385) with two home runs. He only hit one home run in 2017 in his 34 games before the injury.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 Sunday, giving him hits in four straight games. He is 5-for-13 in that span. McCutchen's hit was the 1,342th of his career, tying catcher Manny Sanguillen for 18th all-time amongst Pirates players.