FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 30, 2017 / 12:09 AM / in 3 months

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Jameson Taillon threw 47 pitches in a three-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Sunday. It was his first appearance since recovering from surgery to treat testicular cancer on May 8. Taillon is expected to rejoin the team in Pittsburgh and throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He will make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

2B Josh Harrison was 2-for-5 Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. That's the longest streak for a Pirates player this season and the fourth-longest active streak in the National League.

RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-4 with a homer and scored two runs Sunday. In three games since returning from the disabled list on May 26, he is 5-for-13 (.385) with two home runs. He only hit one home run in 2017 in his 34 games before the injury.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 Sunday, giving him hits in four straight games. He is 5-for-13 in that span. McCutchen's hit was the 1,342th of his career, tying catcher Manny Sanguillen for 18th all-time amongst Pirates players.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.