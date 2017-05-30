Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams took a 5.93 ERA into the game but pitched six strong innings, yielding only a first-inning run on four hits, striking out three with no walks. "His best outing up here," manager Clint Hurdle said. " I think it was 19 out of 24 first-pitch strikes. That's fantastic. That gives you a real good opportunity for success right out of the gate."

RF Gregory Polanco, a mainstay of the Pirates' attack, left in the sixth inning after he crashed into a fence chasing a foul ball and suffered a sprained right ankle. "I just hit the wall straight with my right foot. Just straight into the wall. ... I was running full speed and that wall doesn't help because it's so low you don't realize how far you are from the wall," he said.

CF Andrew McCutchen, struggling all season for the Pirates, hit a game-ending homer in the bottom of the ninth after Arizona scored two runs in the top of the inning to tie the game at 3. "For me to be in a spot and a position where I get a fastball out over the plate and I can drive it out to right field, that shows that I'm in a good spot, because a week ago, I probably wouldn't have been able to do that," he said.

C Chris Stewart broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning and gave the Pirates the lead with a two-run triple. After starting the season with no triples in his career, the 10-year veteran now has two. But Stewart limped off the field with an injury to his calf or hamstring. He doesn't need to hit any more triples the rest of his career," Hurdle said. "We've put on a limit of two bases unless it needs the yard. The competitive spirit overtakes him."