Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz was recalled from the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis to replace C Chris Stewart, who went on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Diaz pinch hit in the eighth inning and hit into a force out.

IF-OF Adam Frazier was held out of the lineup for the second straight game by Pirates manager Clint Hurdle to provide some rest. Frazier pinch-hit in the eighth and singled, raising his average to .330.

IF Gift Ngoepe struck out twice against Robbie Ray, giving the Pirates' rookie 26 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances.

C Chris Stewart went on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Stewart is hitting .225 with two RBIs in 16 games for Pittsburgh this year.

RHP Ivan Nova turned in a strong starting effort for the Pirates, retiring the first 12 batters but took the loss, pitching seven innings and yielding all three Arizona runs. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked one. "It was a very professional effort on his part," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He pitched well but their guy pitched better."