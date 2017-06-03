Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Max Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Friday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of the Pirates' 12-7 win over the Mets. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Moroff, who spent four games with the Pirates from May 8-11 and earned the recall by batting .286 with five homers, 19 RBIs and more walks (18) than strikeouts (16) in 18 games following his return to Indianapolis. He is expected to serve as a bench bat for the Pirates, who are looking for more power from their reserves. Moroff is 1-for-10 with one RBI for the Pirates this season.

RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) made his second rehab start Friday night, when he allowed an unearned run over five innings for Triple-A Indianapolis. It continued a remarkable recovery for Taillon, who underwent testicular cancer surgery on May 8 but began his rehab assignment on Sunday, when he tossed three scoreless innings for Double-A Altoona. The Pirates haven't said how many rehab starts Taillon will make, but it's conceivable he could return to the majors next week. Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Pirates this season.

2B Alen Hanson was designated for assignment Friday. Hanson made his first Opening Day roster this year but struggled with sporadic playing time in hitting just .193 with one RBI and two stolen bases in 37 games, including nine starts at second base. If Hanson clears waivers, he will likely be assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he'd play regularly. Hanson is hitting .205 with two RBIs and four stolen bases in 64 big league games dating back to last season.

INF Gift Ngoepe was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday in a transaction officially announced Friday. Ngoepe made history by becoming the first African-born player to appear in the majors when he made his debut with the Pirates on Apr. 26 and again two days later, when he became the first Pirates player in more than 80 years to reach base five times in his first career start. But Ngoepe slowed down after his momentous opening week and batted .222 with no homers, six RBIs and 26 strikeouts in 54 at-bats over 28 games. He will likely return to playing everyday at Indianapolis, for whom he was hitting .241 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games.

OF Gregory Polanco returned to the starting lineup Friday, when he extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 1-for-4 in the Pirates' 12-7 win over the Mets. Polanco, who missed Tuesday's game and was limited to pinch-hitting duties Wednesday due to a sprained ankle, walked in the first inning Friday and flew out to right in his next two at-bats before singling during the Pirates' seven-run sixth inning. He is batting .382 (13-for-34) with three homers and six RBIs during the streak, a stretch in which Polanco has lifted his overall average from .238 to .273. Polanco has three homers and 12 RBIs in 40 games this season.

INF Phil Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Friday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Pirates' 12-7 win over the Mets. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Gosselin, who made the Pirates' Opening Day roster but appeared in just 11 games before being optioned to Indianapolis on May 7. Gosselin earned the promotion by hitting .310 with seven RBIs in 22 games for Indianapolis. .133 with one RBI in 20 games this season.

RHP Tyler Glasnow will hope his second career start against the New York Mets goes better than his first on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Glasnow took the loss against the Mets in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Pirates fell, 7-2. It was the sixth time in 10 starts this season Glasnow has given up at least four runs. Glasnow has won just twice in his last nine starts, a stretch in which he has recorded a 6.18 ERA.

C Francisco Cervelli (illness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday, when the Pirates beat the Mets 12-7. Manager Clint Hurdle said Cervelli came down with an unspecified sickness about half an hour before game time. Cervelli is day-to-day. His replacement on Friday, rookie C Elias Diaz, racked up six RBIs via a three-run double and a three-run homer. Cervelli is batting .245 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 45 games this season.