Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz enjoyed his second straight multi-hit game Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Pirates' 4-2 loss to the Mets. Diaz, who racked up six RBIs on Friday via a three-run double and three-run homer, singled in the second and fourth Saturday before striking out in the sixth and walking in the eighth. Entering Friday, Diaz had only two hits and one RBI in 18 big league at-bats dating back to 2015. Diaz, who drew the starts the last two games in place of Francisco Cervelli (illness), is batting .300 with the one homer and six RBIs in eight games this season.

RHP Trevor Williams will look to build off his longest start as a major leaguer Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Pirates in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Monday, when he gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings as the Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-3. It marked only the second time in seven career starts Williams has recorded an out in the sixth inning. This will be the sixth start this season for Williams, who is 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA as a member of the rotation. Williams has never faced the Mets.

RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday that he got a glowing report on Taillon's start for Indianapolis on Friday night, when he allowed an unearned run while striking out six over five innings. The outing continued a remarkable recovery for Taillon, who underwent testicular cancer surgery May 8 and has a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts over eight innings in two rehab starts for Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona. Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Pirates this season.

OF Gregory Polanco saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-5 with an RBI in the Pirates' 4-2 loss to the Mets. Polanco had a run-scoring groundout in the third but got the ball out of the infield only once via a ninth-inning fly out. He batted .382 with three homers and six RBIs during the streak. Polanco is batting .264 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 41 games this season.

C Francisco Cervelli (illness) missed his second straight game Saturday, when the Pirates fell to the Mets 4-2. Cervelli was in the initial lineup Friday but was scratched after getting sick about half an hour before first pitch. His replacement, rookie C Elias Diaz, had a home run and six RBIs on Friday before going 2-for-3 with a walk Saturday. Cervelli is batting .245 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 45 games this season.