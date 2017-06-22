RHP Trevor Williams set a career high with seven strikeouts Wednesday but did not take a decision despite holding the Brewers to three runs on six hits and two walks -- one intentional -- in a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee. Since moving to the starting rotation, Williams is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA (3-3, 5.09 overall in 15 appearances). "He continues to grow and develop," manager Clint Hurdle said.

SS Jordy Mercer extended his hitting streak to 11 games Wednesday, matching his career high for a third time. During his streak, Mercer is 15-for-39 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. Over his last 27 games, Mercer is batting .387 (41-for-106) with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs.

OF Andrew McCutchen singled and drew two walks Wednesday, continuing his spectacular June. He's batting .409 (26-for-82) this month with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI giving him a .270 average on the season. McCutchen goes into the series finale Thursday with the Brewers having recorded a hit in his last 11 games at Miller Park, where he's hit .444 during that stretch with three doubles and four home runs.

C Francisco Cervelli has been battling an "acute-on-chronic" illness since early April, the Pirates said Wednesday as he sat out a second straight game. Cervelli was scratched just before the Pirates' game Tuesday because of flu-like symptoms and underwent a series of tests Wednesday under the watch of both the Pirates' and Brewers' medical staffs.