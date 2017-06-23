Mariners' Hernandez beats Astros in return
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
C Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday to replace C Francisco Cervelli on the roster while he recovers from concussion-related symptoms. Stallings has appeared in two games for the Pirates this season, going 2-for-7 with a double, and was batting .272 in 26 games for Indianapolis this season.
SS Jordy Mercer saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end Thursday with an 0-for-3 showing in the Pirates' 4-2 loss at Milwaukee. Mercer batted .385 during his streak with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. It was the third time Mercer had hit in 11 straight games.
2B Josh Harrison was hit by a Chase Anderson pitch in the first inning Thursday, increasing his National League-leading total to 15 this season. Harrison finished the day hitless in two at-bats but scored his 30th run of the season and has a .373 OBP on the road this season.
C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day concussion list for the second time this season. Cervelli missed the last two games with what the team originally described as "flu-like symptoms," which actually were brought on by a concussion Cervelli sustained June 6.
