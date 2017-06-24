LHP Felipe Rivero picked up the final five outs for his third win of the year, continuing a stellar season that should earn him All-Star consideration. Rivero has allowed just 19 hits and nine walks in 40 innings, pitching to an ERA of 0.68 in 38 games. Rivero, who sports a 99 mph fastball, has fanned 43 batters and rarely finds barrels.

RHP Jameson Taillon pitched a good game Friday night but came away with no decision. Taillon allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, walking two and fanning seven. His only mistake was a white-on-white fastball that Jose Martinez ripped over the wall in left for a two-run homer in the second. If Taillon can be a bit more efficient with his pitches, he could be a front-of-the-rotation guy.

1B Josh Bell clouted his 14th homer in the second inning, the second most prior to the All-Star break for a Pirates rookie since Ralph Kiner hit 15 in 1946. Bell has knocked in a run in each of the last three games, the third time he's done that this year. He nearly had a bigger hit in the eighth, but just missed a meaty 3-0 pitch and flew out harmlessly to center to strand three runners.

3B David Freese produced a game-tying two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, breaking a trend that's hampered his production this year. Prior to that hit, Freese was 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position and two outs. The former St. Louis World Series hero of 2011 has reached base safely in all 14 games he's started against the Cardinals

RHP Gerrit Cole gets the ball Saturday night when Pittsburgh continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Cole is coming off an 8-1 win Monday night in Milwaukee in which he sailed through seven innings, giving up only three hits and a run with two walks and five strikeouts. Cole is 5-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 career starts against the Cardinals, although he's just 2-4 with a 3.11 ERA in Busch Stadium.